MOTHER is freed in time for Christmas after letting son starve to death.

Mum, Dawn Cranston, aged 45 has served only two years in prison after letting her 18-year-old son starve to death. Jordan Burling, aged 18 at the time of his death, did not even weigh six stone when he was starved over a six-month time frame. Neighbours had alleged that Jordan had been left to die.

-- Advertisement --



Police searches of the property uncovered a rucksack that contained the remains of Jordan’s bother, that had been hidden for fourteen years. During Cranston’s trial in 2018, Nicholas Lumley QC, prosecutor, spoke of Jordan’s condition and said, “He was little more than skin and bones, he weighed 37kg, less than six stones. He wore a soiled nappy under some pyjamas.

“The expert dietitian said they had never seen such malnutrition in 26 years and likened the condition of the body to that found in WWII extermination camps.”

According to The Sun, Cranston will be free for Christmas after serving only two years in prison but that she will be monitored from a bail hostel.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mother Freed in Time for Christmas after Letting Son Starve to Death”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.