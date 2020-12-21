MOTHER Buys 12-Year-Old Son A £250,000 Rolls Royce For His Birthday



Gulnora Mukhedinova, a 34 -year-old businesswoman living in Dubai, revealed in a video on ‘Rich Kids of Instagram’, that she has bought her 12-year-old son, Rannum, a 250,000 Rolls Royce Wraith, for his birthday.

The legal age for obtaining a driving licence in Dubai is 18, which means Rannum having to wait six more years before he can enjoy his lavish present.

Mukhedinova, a mother of three kids, owns a number of lucrative Dubai businesses, including Baravia Beauty salon, which offers manicures and hair extensions, plus, Baravia Fashion, which sells wedding dresses to wealthy clients.

Social media was buzzing with good positive and negative comments about the birthday present, “I wouldn’t buy a 12-year-old an iPhone, let alone a Rolls Royce”, wrote one person, and, “Stupid gift for a child”, with another commenting, “Lmao he’ll grow into it I guess”, while, defending the action, another said, “You lot need to stop hating, the family work hard and make their own money so they can spend it however way they like”.

The messages kept going, “Stupid show off. Your 12-year-old can’t even drive. However, have money is not bad as long as you don’t act cheap. We call it new money”, as another wrote, “Why though?? Buy a new one when he can actually drive it!!!”.

