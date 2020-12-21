More than 1,100 hospital workers offered discounts

The Comarcal d’Inca Hospital management has reached an agreement with the Association of Merchants and Restaurateurs whereby all of the hospital staff may obtain discounts and benefits in different shops and restaurants in Inca until January 6.

As the HCIN management recognised that it would not be possible to celebrate the hospital’s traditional Christmas dinner this year, it decided to organise something special for staff, who have been making a great effort since the pandemic began.

At the same time, it was seen to be helpful to the community to give a boost to local trade, which is suffering so much from the consequences of Covid-19 and which has helped the Hospital so much with its donations in recent months.

In this way the more than 1,100 workers of the Regional Hospital will be given discounts and gifts in restaurants, toy stores, men’s and women’s clothing stores, shoe stores, opticians, accessories stores, hairdressers, beauty centres, dentists and even insurance companies as a total of 500 Inca establishments have joined this initiative.

