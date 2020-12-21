Midnight Mass In The Costa Blanca

MIDNIGHT Mass this Christmas in the Costa Blanca South

Midnight Mass – or Misa del Gallo as it is known in Spain – is a timeless tradition which sees Christians gather together on Christmas Eve to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, with the ceremony traditionally starting shortly before 12. Although the Bible doesn’t specify the date of Jesus’ birth, it is believed that December 25 was chosen as it is nine months after the immaculate conception, on March 25.

Many churches also choose to begin the mass a little earlier to allow families with young children get home nice and early for Santa.

This year the Midnight Mass will be held earlier for a different reason, as municipalities must adhere to strict curfews during the festive period. On the Costa Blanca, the Anglican Chaplaincy has come up with an inventive solution and congregants can take part in a virtual Midnight Mass from the comfort of their homes. Traditional masses are still being held throughout the region on December 24 from 10pm.

