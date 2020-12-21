Mass Screening Begins In Spain’s Granada

MASS Covid screening begins in Spain’s Granada

Between Monday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 23, Granada plans to carry out 2,482 PCR tests as part of the community’s first mass screening programme. The mass screening began on Monday morning at the Nunez Blanca sports centre in Zaidin.

On Tuesday, the mobile unit will move to the South Park Fire station to service the Gongora health centre, and on Wednesday there will be two mobile units in Granada, one at the swimming pool in Almanjayar and the other in the Beiro Social Services Centre.

Antigen tests will also be carried out to better detect Covid-19 in asymptomatic patients and provide evolving data for the study of the virus.

