Man Murders Roommate For Not Paying Rent in Spain’s Madrid

MAN murders his roommate for not paying the month’s rent in Spain’s Madrid

A 48-year-year-old Madrid man has been arrested after stabbing to death his 51-year-old roommate for not paying the rent at their shared home at Calle Santa Engracia in the Charberi district. Neighbours who heard the ruckus alerted police at 1:30am on Monday, December 21, where one man was left bloodied and unconscious and the other had fled the scene.

Emergency personnel told ABC that they were unable to save the victim, who had been stabbed multiple times in the chest. The perpetrator wandered through ventral Madrid trying to evade capture but officers with the Citizen Attention Group finally tracked him down, nearly two kilometres away, on Paseo de Recoletos.

The man has been taken into custody while they try to piece together the details of the attack.

