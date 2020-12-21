La Cala Golf members raise funds for Cudeca Hospice

MEMBERS of La Cala Golf met with the Cudeca Hospice Vice President Susan Hannam, to present €2,000 raised during the pandemic in honour of the Sunflower Effect Campaign to Add Life to Days.

Although Cudeca which is based in Benalmadena has continued to look after all of its patients, the pandemic crisis has dealt a severe blow to the charity’s finances, in particular through the effect on its main source of income, the charity shops, which had to close for two months and which are now trying to recoup their sales; and on fundraising events, which have come to a standstill.

-- Advertisement --



Kate and Peter Bradley, Vice Captains at La Cala said that “at a time where Cudeca is going through so many losses, we wanted to keep on helping with anything we could, and this is why we are presenting this money, which is not as much as we usually raise for the charity, but it will help until next year´s celebration of our Cudeca Golf Cup. We are happy that we can help the Sunflower Effect Campaign”.

Caz Rosselli, treasurer of the Members Club added that “putting together these funds will help to continue caring for many patients who need Cudeca and I am glad to be part of it”.

Susan Hannam, Vice president of Cudeca Hospice expressed her pleasure “in receiving this donation which will help to keep one multidisciplinary home care team and many patients in need” adding thanks from all at Cudeca.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “La Cala Golf raise funds for Cudeca Hospice”.