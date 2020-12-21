KYLIE JENNER Confronted By Angry Animal Rights Activists as she goes shopping on Rodeo Drive



Kylie Jenner, star of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, last week named the highest-paid celebrity of 2020, after earning an incredible $590 million (£434 million), was out shopping on Rodeo Drive, in Beverly Hills, on Saturday, December 19, only to be confronted by a group of placard-carrying animal rights activists, surrounding her car, and getting into scuffles with her security entourage.

The reality star had reportedly asked the Moncler store to close its doors, for her to do private shopping, accompanied by Corey Gamble, her mother Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, when the group of anti-fur activists accumulated outside the store, then as she exited they tried to block her vehicle in, ending with her security guys getting into altercations with the activists who carried placards with slogans including, ‘Fur belongs to the animals who were born with it, not humans who steal it from them’, and ‘wear your own skin’.

Jenner attracted criticism in January after being spotted wearing Louis Vuitton fur slippers, only hours after sharing a video online of a koala bear caught up in the Australian wildfires, captioned, ‘Over half a billion animals have been killed in Australia. This breaks my heart’, and shortly after being seen wearing a Saks Potts ‘Foxy Leather Coat’, which has a fox-fur trim, leading to an outcry among animal rights groups online.

