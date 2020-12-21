Karim Benzema leads Real Madrid to victory over Eibar

REAL Madrid bully their past Eibar and move up into second in the La Liga table as Karim Benzema continues his goalscoring run.

Real Madrid forward Benzema also provided two assists as Zinedine Zidane’s side extended their winning league run to four games in the Basque Country following a 3-1 away victory on Sunday, December 20.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for the Madrid side though despite early goals from Benzema and Luka Modric as a spectacular Kike Garcia strike before the break made victory less certain.

However Real, who are now level on points with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, wrapped up the game with a late goal from Lucas Vazquez.

The result was their fifth win on the bounce across all competitions easing the pressure on Zinedine Zidane who had been under intense scrutiny at the start of December due to a run of poor results.

