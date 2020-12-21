Ireland’s Pubs May Be Forced To Stay Closed Until MARCH Due To The Recent Rise In Covid-19 Cases.

PUBS in Ireland who are unable to serve food to their customers may NOT be allowed to reopen again until March, according to reports. So-called ‘wet pubs’ have been more-or-less completely closed since March 2020- it now looks likely they’re to spend another three months with their doors shut.

Reports emerging this morning, Dec. 21, suggest that due to a recent rise in Covid-19 cases in Ireland, the emergence of the new virus strain, coupled with the imminent mixing of families over the Christmas period, Ireland’s hospitality industry is set to take another major hit. This is despite the fact that zero Covid-19 outbreaks in the country have been linked to pubs or restaurants since lockdown ended at the start of the month. There is hope by landlords that wet pubs might be able to open in time for St Patrick’s Day 2021, but nothing is certain.

It’s understood that in the New Year, Ireland will enter Level Three restrictions, which means that gastropubs and restaurants will only be able to open on a takeaway and delivery basis until further notice. Meanwhile, Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged the people of Ireland to stay home, and avoid visiting pubs and restaurants in the run-up to Christmas.

