I’M Driving Home For Christmas, Chris Rea Song Tweets Appear online after Tier 4 restrictions come into force

Chris Rea’s classic 1988 Christmas song, ‘I’m Driving Home For Christmas’, has taken on a new life, thanks to the Tier 4 restrictions that came into place on Saturday, with lots of celebrities taking to social media to share their own particular twist on the lyrics since nobody will now be driving anywhere this Christmas.

The original lyrics, written by the legendary singer/songwriter Chris Rea, start, “I’m driving home for Christmas, Oh, I can’t wait to see those faces, I’m driving home for Christmas, yeah, Well, I’m moving down that line.”

Comedian Rob Beckett tweeted, “I’ve just seen Chris Rea doing a u-turn on the A1”, while another comic, Dom Jolly tweeted, “Chris Rea turned around by Covid Marshalls at Tier Four roadblock on A40”.

One Twitter used pointed out that “Chris Rea’s Christmas song is now a criminal offence”, and another commented, “That’s Chris Rea f****d”, while somebody posted a gif of police officers guarding some gates, with a caption, “Live pictures from outside Chris Rea’s London residence”.

