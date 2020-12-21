Illegal dog pound shut down near Madrid

AN illegal dog pound has been shut down in Parla, Madrid, and around 100 dogs rescued.

The owner was arrested by Guardia Civil and charged with alleged animal abuse.

The investigation began when the Guardia Civil Nature Protection Service, SEPRONA, together with authorities from Parla Town Hall carried out an inspection of the premises and discovered that they did not have the required licenses.

Another more in depth search was carried out with vets from the Animal Rights Department of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Local Police.

The vets’ initial reports showed that the dogs had several diseases, some of the severe, including serious mouth illnesses, ear infections, internal and external parasites, which caused the animals pain, suffering and stress.

The reports also showed that five puppies had died from the abovementioned illnesses without having received any veterinary care.

Amongst the dogs there were galgos (similar to greyhounds) and podencos (a type of hound used for hunting). This was an operation against illegal use of these dogs for hunting.

The man will appear in court to respond to the charges arisen from his involvement with the illegal dog pound which was shut down.

