Hospital de la Axarquía has been kitted out with advanced CT equipment for ‘safer’ diagnoses.

Two new computerised tomography (CT) machines have been installed allowing the hospital to offer “higher quality images with less radiation for the patient”.

-- Advertisement --



The innovation is part of the ‘Energy Footprint’ project, a project promoted by the Andalucian Health Service with an investment of €40 million.

As part of the initiative, 11 new machines have been installed and 57 replaced at hospitals across Andalucia.

Computed tomography (CT) is a diagnostic imaging test that is used to help detect diseases and injuries quickly, painlessly, non-invasively, accurately and in greater detail than conventional X-ray exams.

Miguel Angel Villarejo, director of the Radiodiagnosis Clinical Management Unit in the Málaga-Axarquia Health Area, said: “This action will allow the expansion of the portfolio of services with great contributions in the diagnosis and early treatment of Stroke Vascular Accident.

“In a single act, it will be possible to rule out if the stroke is hemorrhagic, if it is ischemic, which are the obstructed vessels and the recoverable brain territory, through Angiotac studies of TSA and Multiphasic Skull and Brain Perfusion studies, allowing the making of instant decisions and treatment of the obstructed vessel in the same CT room.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hospital kitted out with advanced CT technology for ‘safer’ diagnosis”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.