HMP Frankland Prisoner Attacked Prison Guard

HMP FRANKLAND prisoner attacked a prison guard with a makeshift knife on his way to the mental health care unit.

Martin Marland, aged 29, from Macclesfield, in Cheshire had a history of prison guard attacks, and was being escorted to the mental health care unit when the attack took place in April 2019.

Marland originally entered jail for robbery in 2009, and saw his sentence extended after trying to strangle a HMP Liverpool prison guard in 2016. He received a sentence of nearly twelve years for the attempted strangling.

Durham Crown Court heard details of the latest attack where Marland managed to cut the guard’s face several times with a makeshift knife. James Adkin, Judge said to Marland, that attended via video, “In my judgement it is pure chance the blade didn’t make more significant contact.

“You have a long record of serious violence, with 34 convictions for 72 offences, and 11 of those involving violence and weapons.”

“You are clearly an individual who likes making and carrying weapons in prison.”

Marland was sentenced to an additional 12 years for the knife attack.

