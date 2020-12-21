Hair transplants blamed for Covid-19 outbreak

RESIDENTS in the small town of Calamonte, in Badajoz, blame a Covid-19 outbreak on 19 locals who went to Turkey for hair transplants.

At least 70 people in the town of 6,000 had to self-confine. Twenty-nine people have tested positive and 300 have possibly come in contact with them.

Although the town hall has said that the origin of the outbreak is unknown, it seems that a local hairdresser organised a trip to Turkey over the long weekend holiday at the beginning of this month so that some of his clients could undergo the treatment. There were 18 men and one woman, aged between 30 and 50, including two Local Police officers, who travelled to Turkey.

During their stay, many of them were exposed to the virus and PCR tests carried out upon their return were positive for 16 of them.

The first suspicions arose after the 85-year-old mother of one of them was admitted to hospital.

The town has closed bars and restaurants as well as the local state school, and shops will be forced to close earlier, as well as only being able to allow one client.

The members of the group who travelled to Turkey say that they may have been infected before they left and that there have been other outbreaks in the town which have nothing to do with them. They are somewhat tired of being blamed for the situation they have said.

