GROWING fears for missing 18-year-old woman in West Yorkshire, that was last seen nearly a week ago.

Tara Whelan, aged 18, was last seen on December 15 in Halifax Town Centre, on Market Street. She was wearing black leggings, a white top and a parka coat in dark green that also had fur on the hood. She was carrying a purple shoulder bag.

-- Advertisement --



Tara is medium build, white and 5ft7 tall. She wears glasses and has blonde hair. It is now thought that she was spotted on Queen’s Road/ Parkinson Lane in Halifax early Tuesday afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police’s Detective Superintendent Mark Swift said, “It is out of character for Tara to be out of contact with her family for this long and we are growing increasing concerned that she has not be in contact with them.

“I would appeal directly to anyone who knows where Tara is or who has seen her over the last few days to come forward”.

A Halifax man has been arrested and is thought to be connected to Tara’s disappearance.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Growing Fears for Missing 18-Year-Old in West Yorkshire”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.