GRANADA Football Club had a kind gesture towards a man who tends to the grass at the stadium and sports centre where they play, after his motorbike was stolen.

-- Advertisement --



When the staff and players from the football club heard that someone had stolen Fernando’s motorbike, which he used to get to work every day, they got together to give him a new one.

They gave the new motorbike to him at the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in a surprise which the man thanked them for on social media, saying that they were his “second family” and that it was a gesture which would allow him to carry on with his life.

Videos of Granada Football Club’s kind gesture to the grass keeper have also been shared on social media.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Granada Football Club’s kind gesture to grass keeper”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.