Government pledges further £310 million to tackle homelessness

THE UK Government pledges a further £310 million (€338 million) to tackle homelessness and councils will receive additional government support to prevent vulnerable people from becoming homeless, the Communities Secretary has announced on Monday, December 21.

The pledge will target areas with high numbers of homeless people, those at risk of homelessness, or those living in temporary accommodation - helping them to rebuild their lives.

The funding represents a £47 million (€51.2 million) increase this year and can be used to offer financial support for people to find a new home, to work with landlords to prevent evictions, or to provide temporary accommodation to ensure families have a roof over their head.

This underlines the government’s commitment to fully enforcing the Homelessness Reduction Act by ensuring councils have the funding they need to prevent homelessness and help more people sooner.

The funding is part of an overall investment of more than £750 million (€817 million) to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping next year and this builds on the ongoing ‘Everyone In’ campaign, which is protecting thousands of lives during the pandemic by housing rough sleepers.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “As we look back on an incredibly challenging year, everyone who has helped protect rough sleepers and those at risk of homelessness during this pandemic should be proud of the role they have played in our internationally recognised response.

“Today I am announcing £310 million to help councils protect those at risk of homelessness in the year ahead. We have a moral duty to help some of the most vulnerable people in our society rebuild their lives and look forward to a brighter future, and this funding will help us to realise that ambition.”

The Government has also allocated £91.5 million (€99.8 million) to 274 councils in September to fund immediate support and interim accommodation for vulnerable people, as well as the £10 million (€10.9 million) Cold Weather Fund for councils to help to keep rough sleepers safe this winter.

