THE Santa Maria Golf Club in Elviria has had a sporadic year due to coronavirus but on Sunday December 13 finally managed to hold their annual charity golf tournament following several postponements.

This year, the competition was in aid of Asociación Andaluza de Esclerosis Lateral Amiotrófica -ELA Andalucia – which is based in Sevilla and unfortunately representatives from the charity were unable to travel to Marbella due to Covid restrictions

The ELA President, Francisco Javier Pedregal Pardo, sent a letter, which was read out to those attending, explaining the work of the Asociación and expressing his gratitude for members efforts in raising money to help those affected by this terrible disease and their families.

The weather was fantastic and the players had a thoroughly enjoyable day with plenty of prizes to be won and with no golf being played between March and June, members were pleased to actually take part in a competition for such a good cause.

As well as money collected on the day, members had been ‘chipping in’ during the year and an incredible total of €15,500 was raised for the charity.

