Gibraltar is reeling under a new wave of Covid-19 infections

SPANISH newspaper Diario Sur has reported that according to Boris Johnson, the new strain of Covid-19 has crossed borders and amongst other areas appears to have arrived in Gibraltar although currently there has been no statement confirming this from the Gibraltar Government.

For many months Gibraltar has escaped serious problems with Covid-19 infections, but the last few days have seen up to 200 new cases and so far in this latest spike six people (all aged over 64) have died.

There were new regulations concerning the closing of bars and restaurants brought in with a few hours’ notice by the Government on Friday December 18 and it is now an offence to drink alcohol on the streets after 4pm over Christmas.

One of the problems of the movement of the virus is because many Gibraltarian students have returned to the Rock from the UK and it is perfectly possible that some who were infected but not showing symptoms brought it back.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo is due to announce the latest situation and possibly introduce new restrictions in Parliament this afternoon after homes for the elderly have been closed to visitors.

He may also confirm whether the border with Spain will remain open.

