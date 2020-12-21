Furry Surprise Found in Christmas Nativity Scene Manger

A WOMAN from Brazil found a gorgeous furry surprise in the nativity scene manger.

Nadia Rosangella was wandering by the nativity scene and taking in the views, when she noticed a furry surprise. The manger was occupied, but not by who you would expect, a gorgeous furry puppy had crept into the manger and settled down to sleep.

Nadia thought the puppy had been abandoned and was in need of a new home. Unfortunately, she was unable to keep the pup herself so, Nadia took to social media to share photos of the puppy and set out to find her a new fur-ever home.

The photos of the furry pup in the manager did the trick and luckily a new owner was found. Nadia is now happy that the manger pup has a new home and hopes all abandoned animals can find a new home with someone to look after them.

