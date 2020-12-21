Firefighters collect more than 800 kilos of food and other essentials for Cáritas

Almuñecar firefighters have collected more than 800 kilos of food and other essentials for Cáritas Parroquial.

THE donations will help bring a little Christmas cheer to around 200 families in the town.

This is the first the firefighters have joined the charity campaign to collect food for Cáritas.

“The response has been great. Several Swedish and Norwegian associations collaborated by donating a large number of products.

“I would like to thank all the people from Almuñécar who have contributed in the donations,” said Firefighter Chief José Luis Varela.

Coordinator of Caritas Inma Corral expressed her gratitude.

“The contribution of the Almuñécar Firefighters means a lot because we were missing many things, such as nappies, wipes and baby food. Fortunately, donations are also being collected from other points from the municipality.

“Almuñécar is a very supportive town. It has been a resounding success. We are going to distribute the items over the next three days to some 200 families.”

The current situation has caused an increase in the number of people who need the help of the association.

“This Christmas is very busy. We have many families and, with the issue of the pandemic, every day more people come to Cáritas for support,” added Corral.

