Experts Claim The Vaccine WILL Be Effective Against The New Virus Strain.
The UK’s Chief Medical Officer has reassured the public that vaccines should still be effective against the new ‘mutant’ strain taking hold across Britain – amid signs the game-changing Oxford jab will soon be approved. Providing positive news on a grim day in the fight against coronavirus, Professor Chris Whitty said there were no indications that vaccines developed so far will be ineffective against the new strain.
The news comes after London and parts of the south-east were plunged into a new Tier 4 to tackle the mutant strain which has been described as ‘fast-spreading’. Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the tougher restrictions were needed as the new variant could be up to 70% more infectious than the main strain.
