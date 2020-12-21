Experts Claim The Vaccine WILL Be Effective Against The New Virus Strain.

The UK’s Chief Medical Officer has reassured the public that vaccines should still be effective against the new ‘mutant’ strain taking hold across Britain – amid signs the game-changing Oxford jab will soon be approved. Providing positive news on a grim day in the fight against coronavirus, Professor Chris Whitty said there were no indications that vaccines developed so far will be ineffective against the new strain.

Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn, also made an announcement in particular to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine following a meeting with EU experts in Berlin on Sunday, Dec. 20. He told broadcaster ZDF that ‘according to everything we know so far’ the new strain ‘has no impact on the vaccines’ which will remain ‘just as effective’.