Emotional Scenes As Nigerian Schoolboys Reunited With Parents

Emotional parents clung to their children on Saturday, December 19 after more than 340 schoolboys were reunited with their families following their terrifying abduction from the Government Science Secondary School on December 11. Armed jihadist rebels kidnapped the children from Nigeria’s Katsina State and held them prisoner for nearly a week.

One mum tearfully told a local reporter about her mixed emotions when she heard of their release:

“When I heard our boys were freed, I was full with joy and happiness because I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat,” Murjanatu Rabiu said. “We were crying, not knowing the condition that they were in. When we saw them, we were so happy even though they came back with wounds, and very hungry.”

Overshadowing the joy of the safe return of the children is the fear that this might happen again, as an armed gang attempted to abduct 80 students in nearby Dandume on Saturday, December 19. Thirteen-year-old Usman Mohammad Rabiu said that he feared for his life and is now afraid of reprisals.

“The reason why I’ll not go back to school is because I am thinking if I go back to school the bandits will kill me and then I’ll not see my parents again,” said Usman. “That’s the reason why I will not go back again.”

