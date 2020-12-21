Emmerdale Soap Star Working As Tesco Delivery Driver

EMMERDALE and Corrie Soap star working as a delivery driver for Tesco after acting work dried up during the coronavirus pandemic

Some people can turn their hand to anything, and Soapland favourite Bill Ward has not let the grass grow under his feet during the coronavirus pandemic. Bill, who lives in Bristol with his partner and her two children, is best known for playing James Barton in Emmerdale and builder Charlie Stubbs in Coronation Street. But when acting jobs became scarce during the Covid pandemic, the actor got a job as a delivery driver for his local Tesco in order to make ends meet.

Bill told Bristol Live: “Towards the end of May it started to become clear that the pandemic wasn’t going away, and if anything it was going to get worse.

“That’s when you look at the rest of the year ahead and think, ‘Okay, I need to make a living this year; how are we going to do that as a family?’

“My partner and I started doing things we wouldn’t normally be able to do as much of, and for me one of those things has been giving photography talks to camera clubs over Zoom.

“I’ve also taught in drama schools and film schools, written for photography magazines and done a few bits of voiceover work for Channel 5.

“But on top of that you need some kind of regular income, so I’ve been a delivery driver for Tesco since the end of May, doing around 30 hours a week.”

