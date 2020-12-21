Ellie Goulding to miss charity projects over Christmas due to COVID

SINGING sensation Ellie Goulding took to Twitter to announce that she will miss two charity projects over Christmas due to COVID.

-- Advertisement --



The 33-year-old shared that she would not be able to attend Xmas festivities at the Marylebone Project, which is the UK’s largest women’s hostel providing shelter, community, training & spiritual space for women affected by homelessness.

On December 24, 2015, Goulding first volunteered in central London at the Marylebone Project to help end homelessness and to assist in the elimination of the stereotype associated with the homeless population.

She said: “It’s that stigma of what a homeless person is — they abuse drugs or abuse alcohol. It’s just not true, some people come from very normal backgrounds, very normal situations and something goes wrong. It can happen to all of us.”

She also stated that wouldn’t be with the team at Crisis UK, which is the national charity for homeless people, helping people directly out of homelessness, and campaigning for the changes needed to solve it altogether.

Her tweet read: “Due to Covid this will be the first year I won’t be with my amazing women at @MarylebonePrjct or at @crisis_uk.

“I will really miss all of you. I want to give a special shout-out to those volunteers and staff that work so hard every Christmas to make sure that every guest feels safe, comforted and, most importantly, has: a roof to sleep under, a person to speak with, and a hot meal to eat.

“You so generously provide a friendly and understanding ear and such warm energy. I am always in awe of you when I go there as well as the incredible spirit and strength of so many of the guests. With more homeless and vulnerable people than ever before in London and beyond, your tireless energy and support is so crucial.

“Merry Christmas to you all… I’ll be thinking of you. Loads of love.”

Due to Covid this will be the first year I won’t be with my amazing women at @MarylebonePrjct or at @crisis_uk 😔 I will really miss all of you. I want to give a special shout out to those volunteers and staff that work so hard every Christmas to make sure that every guest pic.twitter.com/qEfLUgSl6k — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 20, 2020

Marylebone Project responded by saying: “So sad we won’t be sharing our Xmas festivities with you this year @elliegoulding but we are truly touched with your on-going support for our work & special kindness for our ladies.

“Your gifts will bring so much joy & so many smiles. Here’s to dancing & karaoke in 2021!”

So sad we won't be sharing our Xmas festivities with you this year @elliegoulding but we are truly touched with your on-going support for our work & special kindness for our ladies. Your gifts will bring so much joy & so many smiles. Here's to dancing & karaoke in 2021! 💃🎤💕🙏 pic.twitter.com/6SlVYAfmQe — Marylebone Project (@MarylebonePrjct) December 18, 2020

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ellie Goulding to miss charity projects over Christmas due to COVID”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.