Elderly man, 85, attacked and home smashed up over son’s unpaid debt

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Elderly man, 85, attacked and home smashed up over son's unpaid debt
CREDIT: Twitter

An elderly man, 85, was attacked and his home smashed up over an alleged unpaid debt run up by his son.

POLICE in Malaga city have arrested a suspect following the violent attempt to collect a debt of €350 in the La Corte neighbourhood.

-- Advertisement --

According to reports, the attacker kicked the front door of the elderly man’s home in and when the pensioner tried to stop him entering the house, he was punched in the face.

The attacker then smashed furniture while threatening he would kill the pensioner’s son if he didn’t pay up.


Finally, he left with two other people who hadn’t entered the house.

Police were called and officers searched the surrounding area, identifying the 32-year-old suspect who tried to make a run for it but was stopped and arrested.


He told police he worked for a relative who was a ‘moneylender’ and his job was to remind borrowers they had to pay the debt back.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elderly man, 85, attacked and home smashed up over son’s unpaid debt”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleCar chase in La Cala de Mijas
Next articleMidnight Mass In The Costa Blanca
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here