An elderly man, 85, was attacked and his home smashed up over an alleged unpaid debt run up by his son.

POLICE in Malaga city have arrested a suspect following the violent attempt to collect a debt of €350 in the La Corte neighbourhood.

-- Advertisement --



According to reports, the attacker kicked the front door of the elderly man’s home in and when the pensioner tried to stop him entering the house, he was punched in the face.

The attacker then smashed furniture while threatening he would kill the pensioner’s son if he didn’t pay up.

Finally, he left with two other people who hadn’t entered the house.

Police were called and officers searched the surrounding area, identifying the 32-year-old suspect who tried to make a run for it but was stopped and arrested.

He told police he worked for a relative who was a ‘moneylender’ and his job was to remind borrowers they had to pay the debt back.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elderly man, 85, attacked and home smashed up over son’s unpaid debt”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.