Mamdouh Elssbiay, from Egypt, today (Sunday), became the first-ever Arab winner of the most prestigious title in world bodybuilding, crowned Mr Olympia 2020, collecting the gold medal, and a cheque for $400,000 from the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB), at the contest held in Florida, USA.

Elssbiay, aged 36, also known as ‘Big Ramy’, beat Brandon Curry, the defending champion, and seven-time title-holder Phil Heath, and having tested positive with Covid-19 in October, his victory was very bitter-sweet, as he tweeted, “This title is not for me alone, but for you all my beloved ones. Thank you all from my heart for your support. Congratulations to Arabs! Congratulations to Egypt!”.

Ahmed el-Sheikh, the director of the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports, said, “We’ve always supported Big Ramy, and followed up closely his infection and treatment until he recovered, and brought this honor to all Egypt. We provide all support and assistance to all athletes and sporting teams in Egypt”.

