DHL Stop All Deliveries To The UK due to the travel restrictions

Deutsche Post DHL has announced they are halting the delivery of all packages to the UK, until further notice, due to the new coronavirus restrictions and travel bans, saying in a statement late on Monday, December 21, “We are unfortunately forced to impose a complete delivery stop for business and private customer parcels, as well as goods-bearing letters to Great Britain and Ireland, with immediate effect until further notice”.

It continued, “Unfortunately, due to a lack of storage capacity, we have to return consignments with goods content and bulky goods to the senders. This may also affect items posted over the weekend. Letters and postcards to the UK and Ireland are not affected by this measure for the time being. The same applies to DHL Express. Only DHL Express’ road express traffic to the UK and vice versa has been temporarily suspended”.

DHL has not specified the number of packages involved, but they added, “DHL is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the respective authorities”, but that the health and safety of its customers and staff was its utmost responsibility.

