PAIR of cute Snow Leopard Cubs Settle in at Northumberland Country Zoo.

The gorgeous cubs are getting used to their new home, and are set to venture outside soon. The cubs still only weigh around 25 kilos, but once they reach their full size, they will weigh a massive 35 kilos each.

-- Advertisement --



The leopards are a vulnerable species and are originally from the Himalayas. When in the wild the leopards spend nearly 19 hours each day sleeping in order to save their energy for high speed hunts for food. At the Northumberland Country Zoo, the cats will be fed on a diet that includes deer, pheasants and rabbits and will normally be fed every few days.

The cubs are getting used to their keepers and have started to chuff, a sign of affection when saying hello. The playful pair have started to settle in well and have raised the spirits of the keepers. This year has been difficult as the Zoo as it is not-for-profit, and needs visitors to keep money coming in. This has been affected by the pandemic and various restrictions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cute Snow Leopard Cubs Settle in at Northumberland Country Zoo”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.