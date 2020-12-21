A couple has been arrested after allegedly forcing Covid-positive staff to continue working at their restaurant rather than isolate.

A MAN and his partner, both 40, are accused of “taking advantage of the situation of three irregular foreign workers”, threatening them with dismissal or non-payment if they didn’t turn up for work.

-- Advertisement --



The National Police investigation followed a complaint from one of the workers, an “illegal foreigner who has no legal authorisation to live and work” in Spain.

He told officers about “abusive conditions” he suffered at the bar and restaurant in Axarquia at the hands of his employers who “even forced him to work despite being infected with Covid-19”.

The bosses themselves reportedly showed symptoms compatible with Covid-19, but told staff it was “just a cold”.

A few days later, two cooks and a waiter fell ill at the premises, and later tested positive for Covid.

They claim that when they told their bosses, they began to” intimidate them”, and used threats to make sure they carried on working.

One of the Covid -positive workers was admitted to ICU when his condition worsened.

On December 16, agents officers from Group II of the UCRIF of the Provincial Police Station of Malaga and Velez-Malaga Local Police carried out an inspection at the premises, together with the Provincial Inspection of Labor and Social Security, which led to the arrest of the couple for alleged crimes against workers’ rights, against public health and false documents.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Couple arrested after allegedly forcing Covid-positive restaurant staff to keep working”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.