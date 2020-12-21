Costa Animal Society reflects on a “wrenching” year and reveals plans for 2021.

“Wow. What a year to remember, what a year to forget. If there is any word to describe the Covid crisis, in terms of animal rescue, it is wrenching,” said Scott Hutson of CAS.

“Successful rescues and rehomings were stalled by travel restrictions, fund-raising events ground to a halt, and despite the Costa Animal Society’s (CAS) best efforts, it was impossible to attend to all requests for help.”

Prior to the initial lockdown, the CAS second-hand shop in Nerja was on a pace to raise significant income to cover vet bills, sterilisations, foster care, etc, of dogs and cats in its care, though of course, everything ground to a halt.

“When closure ended, albeit with significant and certainly justifiable restrictions, both staff volunteers and customers returned, though at half-capacity,” explained Scott.

“Having said that, there were many generous on-line donations and when the opportunities arose, with the fantastic support of Adrian at Fitzgeralds Bar and Restaurant in Nerja, we were able to hold a few quiz nights and a very successful Christmas Fayre.

“This attests to the best of human nature, that people still find it in their hearts to dwell not only on the human devastation of the pandemic, but the filter-down effect of animals left abandoned and/or remaining homeless.

“The Costa Animal Society promises to do all that we can in 2021, as we have for the last 29 years, within the budget of shop sales, events, memberships and donations. Thank you all for your support. Best wishes for a Happy New Year!”

The CAS Quiz returns to Fitzgeralds Bar and Restaurant on Tuesday, January 21 at 7.30pm. But given the ever-changing circumstances, it’s wise to contact CAS closer to the date for confirmation.

“A spacious setting and gracious staff ensures both a safe and entertaining evening. With a raffle and prizes for both the best and worst teams most people won’t walk home empty-handed. Also, a buffet of delicious finger food is included,” said Scott.

Tickets are just €5 per person, up to six people per team.

“Be sure to book early as these evenings are great fun and quite literally a life-saver for the animals in CAS’s care.”

Fitzgeralds is located under Supersol on Calle Antonio Ferrandis Chaquete 2 in Nerja. Tickets are available from Fitzgeralds, 951 550 585, or contact Jane Howard on 0034 643515428.

