THE North Yorkshire Karro Food company prepares charity Christmas dinners for vulnerable locals.

Karro is one of North Yorkshire’s biggest employers, and this year staff from the Malton based company will be working hard to bring some festive cheer to residents. Not only will they help cook, they will also deliver meals on Christmas day.

-- Advertisement --



Karro Food’s director for HR Cathy Lafferty said, “The work that the Malton and Norton Community Kitchen is doing to support those in need is absolutely vital, especially during what has been a very tough year.”

The Malton and Norton Community Kitchen will see seven Karro staff, and many of their friends help with the Christmas meal. The staff have helped procure food and have made 60 Christmas boxes that are all wrapped. The boxes will be used for the meals being delivered and all have a heart-warming Christmas card included.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “ Company in North Yorkshire Prepares Charity Christmas Dinners”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.