FORTY of Spain’s chefs cooked a special Christmas dinner for 1,000 people in need.

-- Advertisement --



In the eighth edition of charity campaign ‘Te invito a cenar’, 40 chefs, including Maria Jimenez, Juan Pozuelo, Ruben Cordero, Jose Luis Inarejos, Chema de Isidro, Pepe Gorines, Santiago Abad and Nico Rios, Eduardo Casquero, David Rubio and Anita Be Cool, prepared meals which were later given out to families in Madrid.

The dishes were prepared at the Mirador de Cuatro Vientos while more than 400 volunteers prepared the gifts and treats for the families, previously selected by NGOs, and then delivered them to their homes last night, Sunday, December 20.

The meal had aperitifs, first course, second course and a dessert, but the families also received basic food and other products, as well as toys in the households with children.

The beneficiaries are homeless, poor, unemployed immigrants, drug addicts, refugees, minors in care and youths with difficulties, according to the organisers, Compañia de las Obras.

Whereas other years they have been invited to come to a dinner, this year, it was taken to them, but it included a video connection so they could share the fun with music, carols, games, raffles and other surprises.

They added that every year, the number of chefs wanting to take part has increased, and highlight that it has also been possible thanks to donations from numerous companies.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Chefs make Christmas dinner for people in need”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.