Centre for the elderly gives €600 worth of food to local churches

THE board of directors of the Anica Torres Active Participation Centre for the Elderly, has announced that they will donate €600 worth of food to two local parishes to give to residents in need.

The parish of the Immaculate Conception of Arroyo de la Miel and to the parish of the Virgen del Carmen de Benalmadena Costa will each receive food to the value of €300 in order to show the centre’s support and collaboration in these times of need where so many people and families are suffering because of the pandemic.

Local Councillor Irene Díaz praised the centre for the donation and said that older residents once again demonstrate their commitment and solidarity to the people of Benalmadena.

