CARABAO CUP Final To Be Moved To April 2021 in the hope that by April, more fans will be allowed to attend



The English Football League (EFL), today (Monday) announced that the Carabao Cup Final 2020/2021, which was scheduled to be played at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 28, 2021, will now be pushed back to April 25, with a 4pm kick-off, due to concerns over the new Tier 4 restrictions that came into place over the weekend.

-- Advertisement --



A statement from the EFL said, “It is the objective of the League to stage the final with as many supporters in attendance as possible, and the decision has therefore been taken to move the final from its original date of Sunday 28 February 2021 to later in the year. The number of fans permitted will be dependent on Government guidance in place at the time and it is hoped that moving the date to later in the year will give clubs and their fans the best opportunity to attend in person”.

The Carabao Cup quarter-finals take place this Tuesday and Wednesday, with two matches on Tuesday, Brentford playing Newcastle United, Arsenal taking on the Cup holders, Manchester City, then on Wednesday, Stoke City versus Tottenham Hotspurs, and Everton versus Manchester United.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Carabao Cup Final To Be Moved To April 2021”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.