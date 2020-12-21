In the early hours of Monday, December 21, the normally quiet La Cala De Mijas was awoken by the sound of crunching metal and glass.

The scene of the accident was at the final roundabout in La Cala De Mijas heading towards Fuengirola by the hotel carmen and the cannon restaurant.

-- Advertisement --



Its believed that a white fiat panda type vehicle had collided with street furniture and mounted the roundabout itself while being it’s understood pursued by a Guardia Civil patrol car.

Several residents were woken up by the sound of the cars impacting on the traffic island at around 3.45 am, its also understood one person, believed to be the driver was detained at the scene.

Police recovery vehicles attended an hour after the incident to remove the badly damaged Guardia Civil patrol car that its believed was too badly damaged to repair, at the same time the vehicle, its understood, being pursued was also removed.

An investigation has been opened into the incident.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “car chase in la Cala de Mijas”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.