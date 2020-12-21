Canada and Argentina Join The Fast Growing List of Nations Banning Travel to UK

Canada and Argentina Join The Fast Growing List of Nations Banning Travel to The UK.

More countries across the world ban travel UK travel as British health official warns the ‘new variant is out of control’. Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Canada have now joined a growing list of nations in barring travel to and from the United Kingdom as part of a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus that is sweeping across southeastern England.

Argentina’s Interior Ministry said in its statement that the last flight from Great Britain before the suspension starts will be one scheduled to arrive in Buenos Aires Monday morning, Dec. 21. Passengers and crew arriving on that flight will have to go into a seven-day quarantine, it said.

Chile’s government said non-resident foreigners who had been in Great Britain over the last 14 days will be banned from entering the country. The measure will go into effect at midnight Tuesday and last two weeks, the Chilean statement said. Earlier on Sunday, Dec. 20, Canada announced that it was joining a growing list of countries to suspend the entry of people coming in from Great Britain.

Sunday’s travel bans came hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Christmas shopping and gatherings in London and many of its surrounding areas had to be cancelled because of rapidly spreading infections blamed on the new coronavirus variant. The UK’s Health Secretary, Matt Hancock warned the lockdown could last for months and harsh Tier 4 measures may have to be extended across the whole country should the new virus variant take hold.

