Brit Holidaymakers Arrested at Spain’s Gran Canaria Airport for Refusing to Wear a Mask.

By
Tony Winterburn
image: Wikipedia

A flight from London to Gran Canaria requested police presence on Monday, Dec. 21,  when five passengers refused to put on a mask on arrival at the airport- one of the mandatory measures in the airport to protect against COVID-19.

The Guardia Civil reported that no incident occurred inside the plane, but that it was upon arrival at the Gran Canaria terminal when the five passengers were approached by the Police for not wearing a mask.

At first, the group refused to comply with the demands of the officers, but as the Benemérita says, two of them denounced their friend’s attitude and the remaining three, who maintained their decision not to wear the mask, “were denounced before the laws current administrative regional level of measures against COVID-19 “.


A court appearance is due to follow and very likely a fine will be handed out and could be anywhere from €100 to €600 (or even more!) depending on how serious the judge thinks the crime was.

 


