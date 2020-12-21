Denmark has put a temporary ban on ALL UK flights citing worries about the fast-spreading virus variant.

Denmark has announced it will ban incoming flights from the UK for an initial 48 hours, effective at 10 am on Monday, Dec. 21. The decision was made to prevent a new strain of Covid-19 found in the UK from spreading, health minister Magnus Heunicke stated on Twitter.

Several European countries have also taken the step to ban UK arrivals over the weekend. Canada, Argentina and Chilli added the UK to their ‘no-fly’ zones this morning. In a statement, the Danish transport ministry said the decision had been made at the advice of health authorities.

“The mutated coronavirus which has quickly spread in London and other parts of England can make it harder to control infections, according to health authorities,” transport minister Benny Engelbrecht wrote in a statement. The government has therefore decided to close flights from the United Kingdom for 48 hours so there is time to assess what measures should be taken,” Engelbrecht added.

