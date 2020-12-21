PRIME Minister Boris Johnson to address the Nation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give a press conference to the nation at 5pm today (December 21) amid fear and confusion around the mutant Covid strain, travel bans and Christmas lockdown.

The UK has become a nation in crisis in a few short days, following the first blow announced by the PM on Saturday, December 19 that London and the South East would be thrown into Tier 4 lockdown. Now several countries around the world have banned flights from the UK in a bid to contain the spread of the new Covid variant, said to be 70 per cent more infectious than the original coronavirus.

Spain and Portugal have just announced that all flights from the UK will be prohibited from Tuesday, December 22, while Gibraltar has registered cases of the mutant Covid strain.

The banned flights have caused import and export chaos throughout the UK with shoppers panic buying and clearing supermarket shelves.

