Birmingham Mum Slammed With £75k hospital Bill After Premature Birth in USA

Birmingham Mum Slammed With £75k hospital Bill After Premature Birth in the USA.

A Bartley Green mum was hit with a whopping £75k hospital bill after a premature birth in the USA. Amy Collins was due to fly back to Birmingham on December 13 but gave birth to 24 week old William on December 11. However, with no insurance, she has been left with a medical bill of £75,000 for the delivery and care of her son and the charges are set to rocket even further.

-- Advertisement --



William’s grandmother Sarah Covey, also from Bartley Green, told BirminghamLive: “I am worried sick. “My grandson William is an amazing fighter and doing so well but they have built up a medical bill of over $100,000 because it’s America and not our NHS. I am absolutely scared to death for them. William will be in the hospital for months and the medical bill could run into hundreds of thousands of pounds. Amy has had to set up a payment plan but I am not sure how she is going to afford to pay it. It is just a nightmare.”

Not all mothers on the popular Mumsnet website were so empathetic however, with one user commenting:

“She’s been living in and off in America for a while, she has her daughter with her. She should have made sure they were all insured correctly (either holiday insurance or medical insurance appropriate to their visas).”