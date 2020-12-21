Balearic Government invests in promoting Fair Trade

THE Balearic Government though its Ministry of Social Affairs and Sports is investing €25,000 to encourage the purchase of Fair Trade goods sourced from developing economies by Fair Trade establishments on the islands as Three Kings gifts.

The campaign started for Christmas with the suggestion that purchasing from such stores was not only a gesture of support but a way of finding an unusual or original gift sourced directly from the producer.

One of the activities of this year’s campaign is a letter to children suggesting that when they write their wishes to the Kings of the East, they include a request for some surprise gift from the Fair Trade stores in order to distribute equality and social justice for everyone

In addition to distributing 500 copies of the Kings letter the entities that make up the Fair Trade Group will raffle among their customers six baskets of products valued at €100 each and for every €10 of purchase in one of these businesses, each customer will have a ticket for the draw.

All baskets will include a Nicaraguan coffee to alleviate the effects of the passage of the hurricane.

