Axarquia begins Christmas week with more Covid recoveries than new cases.

THE Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía reported 48 new coronavirus cases and no deaths on Monday, December 21, but on the flip side there were 84 recoveries over the weekend.

The majority of the recoveries and new cases occurred in Velez-Malaga with 38 infections and 43 cured patients.

The total number of infections across the region since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,706 of which 3,021 have recovered. There have been 79 recorded Covid-related deaths.


