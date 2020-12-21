ASTON VILLA’S victory spoils Sam Allardyce’s return to management after his West Brom side struggled with 10 men.

Big Sam suffered defeat in his first game in charge of West Brom after the Baggies lost 3-0 at home on Sunday, December 20.

The Villans took the lead early on through Anwar El Ghazi with five minutes on the clock before matters got worse for the home side when Jake Livermore was sent off after a VAR review upgraded his yellow card for his challenge on Jack Grealish.

Although Dean Smith’s side provided an attacking onslaught they had to wait until six minutes from time before notching their second after Bertrand Traore provided a sublime finish to secure the game.

Anwar El Ghazi scored his second from the penalty spot in a comfortable result that meant Villa climbed up to ninth and left West Brom second bottom.

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce told BT Sport: “Starting off and dreaming on the first goal was something I was not pleased about after four minutes, it was a simple cross, not a great cross and we were ball watching and went 1-0 down.

“We kept it tight. I was concerned whether we would keep our shape, we were trying, not that successfully, but the sending off has completely thrown it against us. That was the last thing we needed.

“If we are to go anywhere, this is the third red I believe, you cannot lose control. You don’t need to make a tackle like that, Jake Livermore is an experienced player and he has decided for whatever reason to lunge at him.

“When the VAR has to look at it, you fear the worst, I have to agree with the decision. But the Kortney Hause tackle on Grady Diangana, why has VAR not asked the referee to look at the screen? We might have got the same decision.”

