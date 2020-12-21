THE Alhambra will open at night again now that Covid contagions in Granada province have gone down.

The Alhambra Organisation has announced that the palaces will be open to visitors on Fridays and Saturdays from 8pm to 9.30pm, thanks to changes to coronavirus restrictions.

The Alhambra, the most visited monument in Spain, said that in November, it was one of the most popular times, as it allows visitors to see it in a whole new way and that it was the most popular in November, selling 100 per cent of the available slots. Tickets are available from the official website.

The Alhambra reopened to the public on December 1, after being closed twice this year.

It has put in place restrictions to the number of visitors, as well as anti-covid protocol, which will also be in place when the Alhambra reopens to visitors at night.

