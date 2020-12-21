A TRAGIC accident kills one man as his car leaves the road and falls into a ravine in Alhendin in Granada.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon. A witness reported the accident to Emergency Services on 112 just before 3 pm, saying that a car had turned upside down and fallen into a ravine. The car had been on the Carril de las Canteras de Loma Umbría and had been heading towards La Malaha.

-- Advertisement --



EPES health services, fire services and Guardia Civil attended the scene, but unfortunately the driver, aged 47 died. As the death was confirmed at the scene of the accident no hospital transfer was made.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Accident Kills One as Car Falls into Ravine in Granada”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.