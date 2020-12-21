Abu Agila Masud has been charged over 1988 Lockerbie bombing

US authorities announce Libyan man, Abu Agila Masud, has been charged over his role in the 1988 Lockerbie bombing.

US Attorney General Bill Barr has charged Masud “for his role in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103” which exploded over Lockerbie 32 years ago today, killing 270 people.

The US alleges that Masud built the bomb which destroyed Pan Am 103; that the operation was ordered by the leadership of Libyan intelligence; and that after the bombing Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi personally thanked Masud.

US Attorney General Bill Barr, who said “the prospects are very good,” for a Lockerbie trial on US soil, says the charges are based in part on an interview conducted by Libyan authorities with Masud, who remains in Libyan custody, where he has been serving a separate 10-year sentence for bomb-making.

Bill Barr says Masud was arrested after the collapse of the Gaddafi regime and interviewed in September 2012. Mr Barr says the charges are in part based on that interview, which he says was provided to the US by the Libyan authorities.

Mr Barr says Masud remains in Libyan custody and the US intends to “work closely with our Scottish counterparts” to use every feasible and appropriate means to ensure that he answers for his part in the Lockerbie bombing.

“It is my hope that the Libyan authorities will allow Masud to be tried for this crime and will provide the support and witnesses necessary to bring him to justice,” says the US Attorney General, adding: “The Scottish authorities have not ruled out bringing charges…but they are supportive of our action today.”

