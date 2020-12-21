A very special edition iPhone

A RUSSIAN company which customises Smartphones is selling an iPhone 12 which will set you back from €5,500 upwards. What’s special about it? It contains a piece of Steve Jobs’ real turtleneck sweater.

Caviar, which has announced its latest creation, has said that there are four versions of the Pro and Pro Max iPhone 12 that they have customised, the Black, the White, the 1st and the Gold. The latter can cost around €7,900.

The company has said that the model has been created to pay homage to Steve Jobs’ last presentation of the iPhone 4 in 2010, as he is a man who “changed the world”.

The piece of his iconic sweater is incrusted in the Apple logo on the back of the this very special edition iPhone, which in the Gold version of the phone is made in 18-carat gold. There are only limited handsets of each model available, which also carry Steve Jobs’ signature.

