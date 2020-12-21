153 air purifiers being installed in every classroom in one town

COIN Council is to install 153 air purifiers in all educational centres in the municipality with the aim of improving the well-being of all children attending classes.

The Council believes that the investment of more than €45,000 in all infant, primary and secondary schools is imperative to ensure the safety of the children in its care.

Mayor Francisco Santos, said as the first machines were installed “Our commitment is to the well-being of our boys and girls and in these cold months we want them to be in the best possible conditions during classes.”

In addition to air purification to free it from Covid-19, an ozone generating device is included which will disinfect the classrooms during the afternoon when there are no students attending.

